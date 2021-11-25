Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Congressional Gold Medal For Rittenhouse

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is sponsoring a bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Credit: YouTube Screenshot
November 25, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is sponsoring a bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Greene introduced HR6070 on Tuesday "[t]o award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."

Full text of the legislation was not immediately available.

Donald Trump Jr. has also suggested that his father, who is not president, award a presidential medal to Rittenhouse.

