Lunatic Taylor Greene Threatens 'Civil War' Over Biden's Agenda

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday raised the possibility of a "civil war" if Republicans help President Joe Biden pass his Build Back Better agenda.
By DavidNovember 17, 2021

"Joe Biden didn't win the 2020 election and everything we're seeing is a result of that," she told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon.

Greene said that she expects Republicans to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.

"And it's going to frustrate our voters," she explained. "They are sick and tired of electing people over and over again that continue to fail us, continue to create more debt and continue the long slow slide into a communist country."

"We need a good plan that restores America back to the republic that it was founded to be," the Republican lawmaker said. "Because our freedoms are so precious, Steve, that we do not want to lose them and the only way you get freedom back after you've lost it is with the price of blood."

Greene added: "And no one wants a civil war in America. And that's why I'm going to be pushing hard in my Republican conference to hold not only Democrats accountable but Republicans accountable as well."

Later in the program, Greene read the names of Republicans who had supported the recently-signed infrastructure bill.

"Don't do any death threats," she said as she urged the audience to confront the 13 Republicans who she has called "traitors."

