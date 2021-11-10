Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainNovember 10, 2021

Above: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts perform Bad Reputation. And speaking of bad reputations, today we look at the Right's culture wars. Every accusation is a confession, yo!

Just Above Sunset goes long on Republicans' culture war trumping actual policy.

Michael in Norfolk suggests that "Parents Rights" are the new "religious rights” cudgel. We need to jump on this FAST.

Mike the Mad Biologist proposes a way for Democrats to counter the Culture Wars, but it will require trusting us, the base.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News says it is not going to end well for Ted Cruz.

Bonus Track: Science proves to us that dogs are totes adorbs smart when they tilt their heads.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

