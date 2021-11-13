Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Stars On 54 perform If You Could Read My Mind, but if the Republicans have their way no one will read anything. Who knew Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 was an instruction manual?

Progressive Eruptions swears he's not being overwrought.

Zander Versus The Stupid asks what's the matter with Kansas this time?

The Smirking Chimp says that the Republican Party makes clear that educational practices that inform, liberate, empower and address systemic problems that undermine democracy are a threat to its politics!

The Old Liberal suggests a book to burn.

Bonus Track: The Face makes the case for a Muppet' Lord of the Rings. I'd totally read that!

