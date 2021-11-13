Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts and other cool stuff
By TengrainNovember 13, 2021

Above, Stars On 54 perform If You Could Read My Mind, but if the Republicans have their way no one will read anything. Who knew Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 was an instruction manual?

Progressive Eruptions swears he's not being overwrought.

Zander Versus The Stupid asks what's the matter with Kansas this time?

The Smirking Chimp says that the Republican Party makes clear that educational practices that inform, liberate, empower and address systemic problems that undermine democracy are a threat to its politics!

The Old Liberal suggests a book to burn.

Bonus Track: The Face makes the case for a Muppet' Lord of the Rings. I'd totally read that!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue