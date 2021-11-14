Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, RAC's Big Data cover of Dangerous, which seems like a fine way to end the week with a discussion of the trial of Crisis Actor Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Rectification of Names sees the societal failure that produces a Rittenhouse.

No More Mister Nice Blog says it could be even worse.

Welcome Back To Pottersville says it is really white privilege on trial.

Balloon Juice is worried that the Rittenhouse trial will be the start of "Murder safaris."

Bonus Track: Not all kids are blood-thirsty sociopaths: The Next Web presents How I hacked ALL displays in my high school district to play Rick Astley. The kid rickrolled his entire school district.

