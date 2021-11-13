New Lawsuit Could Put Murdochs On The Hook For Fox Election Lies

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch may no longer be able to avoid ‘splaining their part in the Big Lies Fox News spread about the 2020 election, thanks to a new lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.
Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan MurdochCredit: YouTube screenshot
By NewsHound EllenNovember 13, 2021

Dominion is already suing Fox News for defamation to the tune of $1.6 billion. But this week it filed a new lawsuit in the matter against Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, apparently to combat stonewalling about the Murdochs’ role(s) in promoting the lie that Dominion voting machines rigged the election.

Deadline explains:

The new lawsuit (read it here) appears to be an effort by Dominion to force discovery of the Fox News parent company and the Murdochs.

The lawsuit notes that after Dominion filed suit against Fox News in March, “Fox News ran away from the actions of Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. Indeed, Fox News has disclaimed any responsibility for searching or producing the Murdochs’ documents, or working to facilitate any discovery from Fox Corporation at all—despite Fox Corporation’s clear involvement (through Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and others) in managing Fox News, including through editorial input and control.”

It’s long overdue for the Murdochs to be held accountable for the lies and poison they profit from.

Discussion

