Lunatic Antivax State Senator Now Begs For Advanced COVID Treatment

Washington State Sen. Doug Ericksen tested positive for COVID on a trip to El Salvador and cannot leave. Now he wants taxpayers to cover advanced treatment of Regeneron not available in that country.
By Ed ScarceNovember 14, 2021

In a perverse sort of way, you've got to admire (if that's the right word) the sheer chutzpah of some of these anti-vaxxer clowns. This one "spends almost every FB [Facebook] post either railing against the science of climate change or against vaccine mandates. He doesn't seem to care about much else." Yet because he now has COVID himself (and is almost certainly unvaccinated) and is in a foreign country without access to advanced medicines he wants the taxpayers of Washington state to fork over for an expensive treatment to better ensure that he doesn't get sicker and/or die.

Source: Bellingham Herald

State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale, Whatcom County’s only Republican in the state Legislature, is suffering from COVID-19 in El Salvador and unable to receive advanced treatment.

Ericksen’s spokesman Erik Smith told The Bellingham Herald that the senator has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation.

“I took a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID shortly after I arrived,” Ericksen said in a message to members of the state House and Senate.

In his message to legislators, Ericksen said his condition was “to the point that I feel it would be beneficial for me to receive an IV of monoclonal antibodies (Regeneron). I have a doctor here who can administer the IV, but the product is not available here.”

Sorryantivaxxer.com has a collection of some of his Facebook posts railing against vaccines. As one might expect, they're asinine and juvenile.

Here's one from August that mixes the COVID response and climate change as a plot to destroy capitalism.

ezgif.com-gif-maker_8

And another recent one where he's still upset that Washington State fired their football coach and his staff because they refused to get vaccinated, as all state employees are mandated to do in Washington.

ezgif.com-gif-maker_9

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue