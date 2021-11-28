Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your TV line-up for Sunday morning, and this year's Christmas ad from...Norway's Post Office.
By Aliza WorthingtonNovember 28, 2021

What a lovely way to begin the holiday season. Norway's postal service created an ad celebrating LGBTQ+ love in a long ad (or short film) entitled "When Harry Met Santa."

According to Huffington Post:

The commercial — that feels more like a mini indie movie directed by the likes of Noah Baumbach or Richard Linklater — portrays the budding romance between a man named Harry and Santa over the course of a few Christmases.

...

The postal service’s marketing director, Monica Solberg, told LGBTQ Nation that the ad was made “to celebrate the 50th anniversary” of Norway’s decriminalization of homosexuality. She also added a little bit of a backstory for the company’s current Santa spot by sharing that last year’s campaign centered around Santa being angry with Norway Post for taking away some of his business.

And if the notion of Santa being gay drives the wingers nuts? So much the lovelier. I'm 100% on Team Harry and Santa.

**********************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up - what's on your to-do-list today?

  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) … Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) … Daniel Goldman … Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) … Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).
  • ABC “This Week”: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Heidi Heitkamp and Reihan Salam.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Trace Gallagher: Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) … Mohamed El-Erian … NIH Director Francis Collins. Panel: Karl Rove, Jacqueline Alemany and Juan Williams. Power Player: Sandy Lerner.
  • NBC “Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci … Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves … Michael Cohen. Panel: Hallie Jackson, Danielle Pletka, Eugene Robinson and Jake Sherman.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Scott Jennings, Xochitl Hinojosa, Ramesh Ponnuru and Nina Turner.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Hans Nichols, Melanie Zanona, Eva McKend, Alex Thompson and Jim Tankersley.
  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Dave Clark.

Discussion

