Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What a lovely way to begin the holiday season. Norway's postal service created an ad celebrating LGBTQ+ love in a long ad (or short film) entitled "When Harry Met Santa."

According to Huffington Post:

The commercial — that feels more like a mini indie movie directed by the likes of Noah Baumbach or Richard Linklater — portrays the budding romance between a man named Harry and Santa over the course of a few Christmases. ... The postal service’s marketing director, Monica Solberg, told LGBTQ Nation that the ad was made “to celebrate the 50th anniversary” of Norway’s decriminalization of homosexuality. She also added a little bit of a backstory for the company’s current Santa spot by sharing that last year’s campaign centered around Santa being angry with Norway Post for taking away some of his business.

And if the notion of Santa being gay drives the wingers nuts? So much the lovelier. I'm 100% on Team Harry and Santa.

