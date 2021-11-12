You Won't Believe This Latest Fox & Friends Fake Edit

Here's what President Biden actually said during his Veterans Day speech yesterday:

I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro -- at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.

Qnut Nation said Biden referred to Paige as “the great Negro at the time.” Biden was obviously referring to the famed Negro League in baseball.

So much work to turn nothing into something, starting with Fox & Friends:

WATCH: Fox News Deceptively Edits Biden Remark About Negro League Great Satchel Paige to Make it Sound Racist (Column By @ColbyHall) https://t.co/sRsInrQTAm — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 12, 2021

And it took off from there:

Ugh. Biden was referencing the fact that Satchel Paige played in what was then called the ‘Negro Leagues.’ But, ‘Joe Biden called Satchel Paige a negro!’ is the trending topic on MAGA twitter today. Your 2021 Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/b9g8XmSdo9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 11, 2021

In the meantime, their orange-skinned idol is in the news for approving of people who wanted to hang his vice president, but okay.