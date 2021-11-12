You Won't Believe This Latest Fox & Friends Fake Edit

Here's what President Biden actually said during his Veterans Day speech yesterday:
I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro -- at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.
Qnut Nation said Biden referred to Paige as “the great Negro at the time.” Biden was obviously referring to the famed Negro League in baseball.
So much work to turn nothing into something, starting with Fox & Friends:
And it took off from there:
In the meantime, their orange-skinned idol is in the news for approving of people who wanted to hang his vice president, but okay.