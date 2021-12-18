Campos-Duffy Lies About Vaccine Mandate Crushing Small Businesses

The mandate for large businesses with over 100 employees is expected to be heading to the Supreme Court soon following the ruling by an appeals court this Friday:

The decision in favor of employer mandate, from the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, came after a separate appeals court on Friday declined a Justice Department request that it reinstate the administration's federal contractor mandate, which had been blocked nationwide by a federal judge earlier this month.

Soon after the order came down, those challenging the mandate said that they'd turn to the Supreme Court to put it on hold.

The Biden administration scored a significant victory Friday in its court battles to enforce various federal Covid-19 vaccine mandates, with an appeals court ruling that the government can enforce its vaccine-or-testing rule for companies with more than 100 employees.

Which of course has the talking heads over on Fox terribly upset, and lying about just who this will affect. Here are the hosts of Fox & Friends this Saturday whining about the ruling, and Rachel Campos-Duffy pretending that a mandate for employers with over 100 employees is somehow going to put mom and pop diners out of business:

CAIN: Here we are. It's the beginning of 2021 and it's beginning to feel like December of 2020. It feels like we are slipping, falling, maybe, quickly, spinning into where we were at the height of this pandemic, and now this federal appellate court says that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has the power to compel private employers to either vaccine, vaccinate or test.

And look, from a legal perspective, I've never an understanding I've never had or executive power or emotion, but from a practical perspective, you know, Rachel. I don't know that we can underestimate, or I don't know that we can overestimate the impact this is going to have on companies and employment across this country when we already have a problem creating a full labor force. Now we put further pressure on people coming back to work.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, I want to talk about that business aspect, because I think it's devastating for them. Just really an overall picture of what is going on. I thought that the whole purpose of government was to help us to pursue happiness, to make our lives easier, to help us to provide for our families and enjoy our families and create more opportunity.

This administration has the most perverted idea of the purpose of government. And you are right, it is going to kill small businesses. It is going to make Amazon richer and pharmaceutical companies richer and people are going to stay home and it's going to hurt businesses.

Can I just tell you really quick? When we were in, and I was in North Carolina for a diner last Monday, and that's -- right next to Christmas Town. And Christmas Town was canceled last year. It's back this year.

But guess what? My diner couldn't take advantage of that, because when does Christmas Town light up? At night. She can't find employees beyond 3:00 p.m. So she's open for breakfast. She's got the afternoon covered, and she would stay open for dinner and try and get all those people with all that pent up Christmas energy going into Christmas Town USA.

She can't do it because she literally can't find the workers. This is going to make people like her, hard working business, small business owners, just making their life more difficult.

HEGSETH: You know, you're right. We're doing it to ourselves, and we know omicron is more mild. We know more people are vaccinated and more people have natural immunity. We also have a better understanding of therapeutics, who it effects. Yet, here we go again.