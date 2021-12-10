Day 3 Of Tree Freakout Compares Fox To Pearl Harbor

The ridiculousness of Fox News over their Christmas tree has reached the apex of insanity.
By John AmatoDecember 10, 2021

During the relighting of the Fox News Christmas tree at Fox Square hosted by The Five, Fox News contributor Rev. Jacob DeGraff held court as if he was the Pope during Sunday mass at the Vatican.

"I'm here because these colors don't run," DeGraff said pointing to the Christmas tree.

He continued, "80 years ago this week they tried to extinguish the darkness of a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn't fall then and we won't fall now because we've come this far by faith."

Huh?

I'm speechless. But I still can type.

Comparing the death of more than 2400 Americans, civilians, military, and Navy personnel during a sneak attack by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor which made FDR join WWII to this idiotic Christmas tree that was torched by a mentally challenged homeless person is beyond ridiculous.

Rot in hell.

We've entered Day 3 of Christmas Tree-gate, a nation held hostage, or something. This stupid Christmas Tree idiocy is all Fox has right now, because Trump is losing in court, he can't seem to get "Truth Social" off the ground, and even the Fox News audience doesn't want a government shutdown the way Lauren Boebert does.

So it's "war on the Fox News Christmas tree" 24-7. As Susie pointed out earlier today, at least it's fodder for the late-night talk show monologues.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue