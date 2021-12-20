Fox News Is Now Requiring Vaccines To All NYC Staff

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr tweeted earlier Monday that a Fox internal memo mandates an end to testing as an option for those refusing to get the shot.

NEW - Internal memo for Fox staff: "All workers in NYC who perform in-person work at an office location, including Fox employees, must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine" by Dec. 27.



Testing will no longer be alternative to getting vaccine in NYC. — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 20, 2021

"All workers in NYC who perform in-person work at an office location, including Fox employees, must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine" by Dec. 27," the memo reads.

Will Jesse Watters now eat his words?

Will Fox and Friends lie and refer to this once again as a protocol and not a mandate?

I imagine we will see some of the hosts, workers, and reporters bitching and moaning about the company's (new?) newer directive.

Fox News should already have had their network license suspended for their odious anti-COVID stance since President Biden took office.

Like, for example, this disgusting display by Jesse Watters at Charlie Kirk's Millennial HateFest in Arizona Monday: