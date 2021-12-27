He's Running: Trump Does A Moonwalk On Vaccine Stance

Joe Scarborough opened this segment with a Christmas Day message from Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones denouncing Trump over his recent support of vaccines.

An emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump. You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and attack your constituents when they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others. What you told Candace Owens a few days ago is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.

"A dirty liar condemning somebody telling the truth. A guy who was actually made his living -- from telling lie after lie and now, Reverend Al, you and I have known Donald Trump for a long time. I had to laugh last week when people said oh, this is Donald Trump saying this and he'll change tomorrow and whatnot," Scarborough said.

"Donald Trump obviously obviously understands what he needs to do to get back to the White House and there is been a debate, is he going to run again or not run again? This is what Dick Morris would call triangulation. If you lost the suburbs because you were embracing the people that attacked him right there, you move away from them and you let them insult you so people in the Atlanta suburbs and people in the Philly suburbs abandoned him, they take note of that, they go wait a second, maybe Donald Trump is not crazy. For people who would say this is Donald Trump and throwing stuff at the wall, you underestimate Donald Trump."

Al Sharpton agreed.

"Donald Trump knows he can't scare those in the suburbs and those independent voters and women's voters and have the shot at being back in the White House and running a campaign in '24. That's what this is all about," he said.

"Let's not forget while I was certainly glad to see him say this and said it was a Christmas gift, let's not forget this is the guy when he was in the White House, talking about people taking bleach and denying this all the way until this. He enjoy the the support of the people on the fringe," Sharpton said while predicting Trump would kick those same people to the curb to win reelection.

"There's nothing that's sacred to Donald Trump but Donald Trump. If he's got to step back to do the Michael Jackson moonwalk on demonizing vaccinations, he'll do that. This is all calculated. He was one of the deniers himself until he was not."