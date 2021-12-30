Authorities Terminate Jan 6 Rioter's Phone Call With Newsmax

As soon as the prison realized this punk was claiming to be a mistreated patriot, they disconnected his call.
By John AmatoDecember 30, 2021

In a DC prison, a whiny January 6 insurrectionist was trying to make himself out to be the "real patriot" on Newsmax ...until the jail took action.

Raw Story captured this story first: "The Washington, D.C. Jail abruptly terminated an interview between Newsmax and a man who is accused of hitting police with a baseball bat during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol."

Newsmax hasn't found a Jan 6 traitor they can't adore and defend. Wednesday they gave aid and comfort to this enemy of the state.

Edward Jacob Lang has been charged with beating a DC cop with a baseball bat during the attempted coup at the US Capitol.

Lang complained to host Heather Childers that he's been subjected to psychological warfare while in jail.

The Newsmax host said he'd face some "repercussions for even doing the interview today, are you little worried about that?"

This gave this seditious creep a chance to make believe he was the resurrected spirit of George Washington.

Lang said, "Fear does not live in the hearts of patriots and it's time for American people to band together and to stand behind the Constitution and to really support the January sixers because we were the front-line..."

Suddenly the call was interrupted with an electronic voice.

"This call is being terminated by the facility," the female voice mechanically said.

"Uh oh, Someone didn't like that conversation," Childers said.

Newsmax would happily fawn over John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated Lincoln to give him a chance to defend the Confederacy and his outrage against making former slaves US citizens.

