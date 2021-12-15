Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Haley Reinhart covers The Box Tops' The Letter, which reminds us that everyone and their dog was writing to Lucky No. 4 Mark Meadows on January 6. We now know what Hair Füror knew and when he knew it.

Wonkette covered last night's blockbuster January 6 hearing as only they can.

Horizons explains why TFG wouldn't listen to Republicans, Fox News, and his own son.

Strangely Blogged: But His Emails!

Bonus Track: Small World presents the annual winners of the Photomicrography competition! It's a beautiful world!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.