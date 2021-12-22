Defense One: U.S. Army plans to introduce a single vaccine for all COVID and SARS variants.

Just Security: What was the Pentagon’s role in the Trump coup attempt of January 6?

Brennan Center for Justice: How GOP vote suppression laws in 2021 are paving the way for permanent Republican minority rule.

Balloon Juice: The United States cannot afford the sound of silence from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We don't want to criminalize policy differences that might exist between the outgoing administration and the administration that is about to take over. We certainly don't want to do that.." (Eric Holder, Obama nominee for Attorney General, January 16, 2009)

