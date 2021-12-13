Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Elton John performs Sad Songs. We are very sad for Kentucky suffering from those gawd-awful tornadoes. If you want to help, The Weather Channel has some useful resources where you can contribute.

Compatible Creatures looks into the science of tornadoes... and there are some interesting/depressing conclusions.

Blue Heron Blast addresses Kentucky's Senator Rand Paul: the shoe is now on the other foot.

The winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards will brighten your day!

