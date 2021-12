The Former Guy put out a statement on Saturday night through his Twitter Proxy, Liz Harrington.

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump:



"Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!" pic.twitter.com/QFjeJHt2SP — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2021

Clearly TFG failed 5th grade English, because even the most basic speaker understands that a double negative actually makes a positive. Twitter took note and mocked him mercilessly.

He missed the double negative grammar lesson in school. https://t.co/UmJrgDYOnj — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 5, 2021

Condemned by his own double negative. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/mZgocsEsNe — Frankie Taggart (@frankietaggart) December 5, 2021

Hours after Trump’s much-mocked double-negative self-own on Twitter, in which he basically confirms there was no election fraud, his top legal adviser just goes and reposts the statement. https://t.co/05IO8ftjSr — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 5, 2021

Trump gets it right with a double negative. pic.twitter.com/6kUv03hdUy — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 5, 2021

This… doesn’t say what Donald Trump thinks it does. pic.twitter.com/uhpS4EO6nv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 5, 2021

Wharton obviously didn't teach him about double negatives, or he's finally admitting the election was secure and fair, and therefore conceding. — Rayne T (@OneSmallVoice10) December 5, 2021

This is why you should never use translation software in press releases. Maybe it sounds better in the original Russian? — mobeus (@mobeusmak) December 5, 2021

The Very Stable Genius with the Biggest Brains Ever hasn't updated his statement, so I guess he is in agreement with the rest of us that there was no election fraud.