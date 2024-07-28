Idiot Trump Pretends Harris 'Doesn't Like Jewish People'

Never mind who she's married to, you moron. Here's Trump at his West Palm Beach rally this weekend, pretending Kamala Harris hates Jewish people.

TRUMP: Two days ago, she refused to attend the speech in Congress of the Prime Minister of Israel. She said, oh, I can't make it. There was just a small group of people, but they couldn't make it, because that's her original thought. That's where she comes from. She doesn't like Jewish people. She doesn't like Israel.

So we've got Trump attacking our sitting Vice President for being insufficiently loyal to another country, while he's sitting around at Mar-a-Lago, violating the Logan Act with the leader of that country, and then pretending Harris hates Jewish people when her husband is Jewish.

Here's Trump pretending he's still president with BiBi.

Donald Trump held a SUMMIT with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.



As a private citizen. At Mar-a-Lago.



The Logan Act is a federal law forbidding private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments.



TRUMP IS BREAKING THE LAW — YET AGAIN



pic.twitter.com/vb9kLztHeD — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 28, 2024

Sadly, he'll be given a pass for his crap with Netanyahu, as much as he deserves to be gone after it. Here are some of the responses on Xitter to his offensive attack against Harris.

Somebody still hasn’t told him that Kamala’s husband is Jewish? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 27, 2024

I guess JD Vance refused as well since he wasn't there either. She was scheduled to meet him separately and did. — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) July 27, 2024

Wait a Second Gentleman… — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) July 27, 2024

Wait til Doug finds out... — KO Murphy (@klcmurphy) July 27, 2024

Her husband is Jewish. What a dumbfuck — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) July 27, 2024

She met with Netanyahu. And she is married to a Jewish man. — Buckaroo (@HopeUpNow) July 27, 2024

Ok who’s gonna tell him because clearly his team is struggling 💀 — Oz (@weedNYtwine) July 27, 2024