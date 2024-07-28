Idiot Trump Pretends Harris 'Doesn't Like Jewish People'

Never mind who she's married to, you moron.
By HeatherJuly 28, 2024

Never mind who she's married to, you moron. Here's Trump at his West Palm Beach rally this weekend, pretending Kamala Harris hates Jewish people.

TRUMP: Two days ago, she refused to attend the speech in Congress of the Prime Minister of Israel.

She said, oh, I can't make it. There was just a small group of people, but they couldn't make it, because that's her original thought.

That's where she comes from. She doesn't like Jewish people. She doesn't like Israel.

So we've got Trump attacking our sitting Vice President for being insufficiently loyal to another country, while he's sitting around at Mar-a-Lago, violating the Logan Act with the leader of that country, and then pretending Harris hates Jewish people when her husband is Jewish.

Here's Trump pretending he's still president with BiBi.

Sadly, he'll be given a pass for his crap with Netanyahu, as much as he deserves to be gone after it. Here are some of the responses on Xitter to his offensive attack against Harris.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon