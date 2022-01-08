Joy Reid Compares Ted Cruz To Eunuch From Game Of Thrones

Ted Cruz's weak performance with Tucker Carlson has proved to be ripe fodder for ridicule.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 8, 2022

Joy Reid continued what many others saw with Ted Cruz's backpedalling when he called Capitol Hill rioters as terrorists, saying his wording was “sloppy." The internet and even other cable news hosts started calling Ted Cruz 'Reek' from Game of Thrones for his subservient behavior.

Source: Mediaite

Reid likened the Texas Republican to a nobleman-turned subservient eunuch from Game of Thrones, as CNN hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman had done earlier on Friday.

Reid aired the clip of Cruz apologizing to Carlson and unleashed on him.

“But here is the thing… that mea culpa isn’t just pathetic, it is also flat-out false,” Reid said. “Cruz has frequently referred to Jan. 6 as a terrorist attack, including in at least three press releases issued last January, February, and May.”

“There are many people are familiar with Game of Thrones,” Reid also said. “Watching poor little Cruz squirm and beg for forgiveness immediately brought to mind the subjugation of Lord Theon Greyjoy, who was forcibly relieved of his literal manhood, his identity and then his name.”

“Ted Cruz, aka Reek, once called Donald Trump a sniveling coward for calling his wife ugly and implying that his father murdered JFK during their fight for the 2016 nomination,” she said. “But Trump has thoroughly defeated him, again, because Teddy the Weak is clearly the sniveling coward.”

