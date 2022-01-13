McEnany Actually Shows Up For Deposition Before Jan 6 Committee

Trump's former press secretary testified before the committee investigating the MAGA insurrection. Big Orange Man is not gonna be happy.
By Aliza WorthingtonJanuary 13, 2022

Well, well, well.

Trump's former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany broke with the GOP modus operandi and actually complied with a subpoena. Is she feeling okay?

According to MSNBC, her deposition before the Jan. 6 Committee was scheduled for December, but was rescheduled for today, and she actually showed up! We don't know if she answered any questions, or hid behind a gigantic binder, but the significance of a high-profile Trumper like her meeting with the committee has got to have Trumpy Bear on edge.

On Deadline White House, Ali Vitali said, "It's an example of how the committee is going to still be able to get insight into what was going on inside in the White House on January 6th, even as their records request for the National Archives remains tied up in dubious claims of executive privilege from the former president. So it's an example of how they're still being able to get an insight into potential talking points, conversations, speech drafts and specifically those hours when the Capitol was under attack. They know and we know that they want more insight into what the former president was doing at that time."

Vitali also speculated about whether or not Kevin McCarthy would testify, but news broke later in the evening that the minority leader has had his lips surgically attached to Trump's sphincter, and as a result, will be declining the request to appear.

