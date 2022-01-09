QAnon Barbie Accuses Biden Of 'Murder' Because Ivermectin Is RX Only

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday accused President Joe Biden's government of "murder" because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not allow unauthorized treatments for Covid-19 to be purchased without a prescription.
Credit: Screenshot
By DavidJanuary 9, 2022

In a message posted to Telegram, Greene noted that she had gone to a foreign country to purchase ivermectin, a drug used to treat lice in humans. It also is used as a de-wormer for horses.

"In foreign countries, you can walk in a pharmacy and buy Ivermectin over the counter without a prescription like I did, and it has saved many lives," Greene claimed without evidence. "The media makes fun of people for wanting to take it, calls it horse wormer, & reported fake stories about hospitals overflowing with people overdosing on veterinary type Ivermectin."

"But the government can’t mandate a vaccine if there are treatments for covid, and early treatment of Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies is a CURE in most cases," she added. "Withholding these treatments is murder, and I believe the government is responsible."

The Centers for Disease Control put out a health advisory in August to warn people against taking ivermectin for Covid-19.

"Clinical effects of ivermectin overdose include gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Overdoses are associated with hypotension and neurologic effects such as decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death. Ivermectin may potentiate the effects of other drugs that cause central nervous system depression such as benzodiazepines and barbiturates," the statement said.

