McCarthy Still Blaming Pelosi For MAGA Rioters Breaching Capitol

All that's old is new again. Republicans have been trying to blame Nancy Pelosi for the security breach at the Capitol the day of the MAGA sedition riot from day one. Whether it was Trump lickspittle Lou Dobbs, Lindsey Graham, or Mark Meadows, the one thing they all had in common was their desperation to blame anyone and everyone other than Dear Leader for his violent supporters storming the building and threatening to kill members of Congress and VP Mike Pence.

Now, Rep. Rodney Davis has sent a letter demanding communications between Pelosi and the the House sergeant at arms, and that's all Fox host Maria Bartiromo needed to jump right in with Republicans to help House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accuse Pelosi of being responsible for the rioting.

BARTIROMO: Congressman, I want to get your take on what this whole hype was this week around the January 6th year. Ranking member Rodney Davis sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiling new evidence, he says, that Pelosi obstructed access to records relating to the security preparedness of the Capitol on January 6th. We have that letter that Rodney Davis sent. I want to get your take on what Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats did. Did they get out of the way and not stop the rioting? Intentionally? MCCARTHY: Well, Rodney Davis' letter is correct. He is the ranking member on House administration that oversees the Capitol, and when you watch what Nancy Pelosi has done, she's politicized this process with not getting to the two main questions; why was the Capitol so ill-prepared that day, and how do we make sure that never happens again? Well what Rodney is asking for here is the communications between the sergeant at arms and the Speaker. And lo and behold, the Speaker says that will not come forward. So here she creates a committee, unheard of in the past, where she does not allow the minority to appoint any Republicans to this committee. She hand picks who they are, denies Jim Banks from being the ranking Republican on this committee, and now she's denying the information that can get us to the answer. She holds individuals who even work with the committee in contempt, but what does she do to herself with that information? Rodney is on the right path here, and we've also had the Inspector General come in and make 106 recommendations to make the Capitol safer. That has not been the case. On the Senate side, you had a bipartisan, Republican-Democrat, two different committees look at this and we watched the failure after failure. We continue to do the research and the investigation. Jim Banks, Jim Jordan and those who were supposed to be appointed to that committee, we have sat with the Capitol Police, and we have learned a tremendous amount of information that they were ill-prepared that day, that the information that had been given to people had not been passed on to prepare for this. Never we warned on the Republican side that this was even possible about happening. So there's a lot of questions here, and if Speaker Pelosi -- and remember who she appointed to the January 6th committee. The chair says she is off limits on this, but I think there is questions that need to be answered.

McCarthy then demonstrated what we all get to look forward to if we're unfortunate enough to see him take the gavel. We all know why Gym Jordan has no business being on that committee, and that he ought to be called as a witness instead. As we discussed here last year, it didn't take long for Banks to prove Pelosi right for ousting him as well.

All these people have left is projection and deflection. They sure can't defend the role any of them played in being responsible for the violence and doing their part to try to end democracy in America.