Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, OMD performs Southern, their tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King. As I write this on MLK 2022, there is only one issue: Voting Rights.

First Draft says that Conservatives like their civil rights leaders dead.

The Smirking Chimp tells us that we need to get serious about winning this battle that we cannot afford to lose.

The Pulse details the seven states to watch that are likely to restrict voting rights.

Driftglass presents a cautionary tale to Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Bonus Track: Space Nerds Alert! Did you know that NASA has a flickr account of pictures from the International Space Station? This is the coolest thing you'll see today!

