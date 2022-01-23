Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Kele performs, Everything You Wanted. We're reading so many out-of-context stories about how President Biden's administration has failed because of inflation. The context that is missing? Inflation is happening world-wide. And that inflation is largely do to scarcity, which is do to supply chains, which is due to the pandemic. Everything you wanted, indeed.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News tells us the future of the pandemic.

The Moderate Voice presents, "Uncle Joe Versus His Implacable Foes."

Egberto Willies reminds us that Katie Porter explains President Biden's economic success better than anyone!

The Psy of Life gives us a call to action: how YOU can #SaveOurDemocracy. Let's do it people!

Thank you Crooks and Liars for letting me be a part of your week. I hope to be back soon.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

