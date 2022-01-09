Mike's Blog Round-Up

Free at last!!

Sunday sermon from Nan's Notebook: Why is Gawd a "man"?

Horizons rakes Arkansas Sen. Cotton over the coals.

Humanizing The Vacuum on SCOTUS nihilism.

Another Southern Senator embarrassing himself, on national television yet.

Bonus Track: They'll lie about anything & everything, including weight loss. 90 lbs. in six months on diet & exercise? Not bloody likely, Mike Pompeo. TBogg details it.

M. Bouffant did this. Tomorrow, Battochio. Submissions may be suggested at mbru@crooksand liars.com.