QAnon Nut Scott McKay Declares War On Doctors And Nurses

This evangelical speaker blamed health care workers -- not COVID -- for the death of anti-vax lunatic Cirsten Weldon.
By John AmatoJanuary 20, 2022

Religious right QAnon lunatic Scott McKay told a small audience at the ReAwaken America conference headlined by Michael Flynn that he's waging war against doctors and nurses.

Anti-vax lunatic and fellow QAnon headliner Cirsten Weldon died in the hospital from Covid. Weldon urged everyone to refuse the COVID vaccines, and ultimately paid with her life for her crazy views.

We've also noted that the QAnon and Anti-vax movements are merging, likely because major grifters are great at identifying the most gullible groups and combining events to fleece them.

Speaking to right-wing evangelicals, McKay claimed doctors and nurses are murdering people with COVID.

McKay said, "My next target, knowingly or unknowingly on their behalf. Any of these doctors or nurses around the country that are involved in the murder of our people, they’re going to be spotlighted.”

McKay continued, “I’m dragging them out in the open. We’re going to spotlight them, show them to the whole world, I’m going to be naming them by name. If you have the courage to kill our people, you better have the courage to stand in the direct crosshairs of Patriot Streetfighter because this is now going to happen.”

The cretins in the audience cheered him on.

“There’s no playing nice in this war because this is World War IV,” he continued. "The elite powers in this world have decided to come after all of us and eliminate us from the planet. And I don’t mean maybe. It should be coming apparent to people in this day and age that they have created a global matrix system to kill us, to help us murder ourselves through chemtrails, through the corporate food industry, from big pharma, from the influence of the big media."

All these maniacs have to do is mention some sort of "global elite" and an imaginary war and these sheep are hooked.

I have no idea why Republican evangelicals lap this garbage up, but since the initial lockdowns in 2020, Youtube, Meta (Facebook), Rumble, etc, elevated a vast number of insane conspiracy theorists who just use hyperbole to inflame their listeners.

If McKay threatens one doctor or nurse he should be locked up immediately.

If any harm comes to one doctor or nurse because of McKay he should be held liable.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue