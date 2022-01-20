QAnon Nut Scott McKay Declares War On Doctors And Nurses

Religious right QAnon lunatic Scott McKay told a small audience at the ReAwaken America conference headlined by Michael Flynn that he's waging war against doctors and nurses.

Anti-vax lunatic and fellow QAnon headliner Cirsten Weldon died in the hospital from Covid. Weldon urged everyone to refuse the COVID vaccines, and ultimately paid with her life for her crazy views.

We've also noted that the QAnon and Anti-vax movements are merging, likely because major grifters are great at identifying the most gullible groups and combining events to fleece them.

Speaking to right-wing evangelicals, McKay claimed doctors and nurses are murdering people with COVID.

McKay said, "My next target, knowingly or unknowingly on their behalf. Any of these doctors or nurses around the country that are involved in the murder of our people, they’re going to be spotlighted.”

McKay continued, “I’m dragging them out in the open. We’re going to spotlight them, show them to the whole world, I’m going to be naming them by name. If you have the courage to kill our people, you better have the courage to stand in the direct crosshairs of Patriot Streetfighter because this is now going to happen.”

The cretins in the audience cheered him on.

“There’s no playing nice in this war because this is World War IV,” he continued. "The elite powers in this world have decided to come after all of us and eliminate us from the planet. And I don’t mean maybe. It should be coming apparent to people in this day and age that they have created a global matrix system to kill us, to help us murder ourselves through chemtrails, through the corporate food industry, from big pharma, from the influence of the big media."

All these maniacs have to do is mention some sort of "global elite" and an imaginary war and these sheep are hooked.

I have no idea why Republican evangelicals lap this garbage up, but since the initial lockdowns in 2020, Youtube, Meta (Facebook), Rumble, etc, elevated a vast number of insane conspiracy theorists who just use hyperbole to inflame their listeners.

If McKay threatens one doctor or nurse he should be locked up immediately.

If any harm comes to one doctor or nurse because of McKay he should be held liable.