Real-Life 'Lassie' Story: Good Dog Leads Police To Crash Site

Her owner and a friend were thrown from their vehicle.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 5, 2022

A good dog named Tinsley earned some treats Monday night after leading police to her owner, who was injured after a vehicle crash and in danger of hypothermia. Via CNN:

Tinsley caught the attention of New Hampshire State Police when they responded to a call about a loose dog on the Veteran's Memorial Bridge, which spans the New Hampshire-Vermont border on I-89.

Trooper Tom Sandberg and officers from the Lebanon Police Department located a large dog looking skittish and scared, said NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre. "They were trying to get the dog off of the highway to keep it safe," he said.

Sandberg and the officers tried to get close to the dog but she would run and then stop and look at them, trying to get their attention.

Police were astounded that the dog led them to an accident scene, where her owner and his passenger were thrown from his truck.

"She's my guardian angel," her owner, Cam Laundry, told CNN affiliate WPTZ. "It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue