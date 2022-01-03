We Found Ron DeSantis! He's Trying To Kill His Wife With COVID!

Hm, this is strange. Florida's governor has been missing in action for weeks as the state's COVID numbers explode. He shows his face for the first time in public...HERE?
Credit: YouTube Screenshot
By Aliza WorthingtonJanuary 3, 2022

Floridians have been wondering where the hell their governor is amid one of the most explosive COVID surges yet, where Florida is surpassing all other states with new cases by at least twofold.

Fox "News" tried to spin the tale that he was playing the doting, dutiful husband, accompanying his wife Casey to her treatments for breast cancer.

People weren't buying that as an excuse back then.

Further evidence that DeSantis (and Fox) lies through his foul teeth? He and his allegedly cancer-ridden, immunocompromised wife showed up at a cult-concert for Awake America on New Year's Eve.

Awake America is a Dominionist Christofascist cult, who believe that any COVID mitigation measures are aGaInSt jEsUs, among other absolutely dangerous batsh*t nuttery. So, naturally, DeathSantis shows up with the jumping, screaming, sweaty, unmasked, (of course, unvaxxed) crowd of thousands. What a great place to show his bloated face and expose his poor suffering wife to all those totally not-at-all dangerous germ particles flying around!

Okay, okay, maybe he wasn't LYING about accompanying her. I called the Moffitt Cancer Center where she is being treated, and they do indeed allow a family member to accompany the patient for their treatment if they wear a mask. That does not, though, as Twitter points out, account for all two weeks of him being in his hidey hole, emerging only to expose his wife to the COVID-infected masses at a psychotic super-spreader event.

