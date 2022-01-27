Ron Johnson: Not Society's Job To Help Take Care Of Children

Sen. Ron Johnson was asked by a local reporter about reducing child care costs.

"Well, people decide to have families and become parents," he said.

"That's something they need to consider when they make that choice. I've never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."

He also said he would support slashing unemployment benefits to get more people back to work and alleviate the ongoing labor shortage.

Of course, he's also against abortion. So basically, he's saying if you have a birth control failure and can't afford daycare to go back to work, well, good luck with that.

Twitter responded:

First he claims it's a choice to have a family then he claims that it's not society's job to take care of children but he ultimately wants to take away that choice so you're forced to have a child but once it's born it's not their problem? Did I get they right? — Daniela DiMarco (@dannigirl62) January 26, 2022

Not only is it not their problem but then they tell them they should have thought of that before they chose to become a parent even though they are trying to make it so you have no choice but to become a parent under any circumstances. — LeeAnne Yonut ⭐️⭐️ (@ilovethecrew) January 27, 2022

That is exactly right.

It’s said Repubs don’t have any policies but they do.

Healthcare: “Everyone dies.”



Childcare: “You chose to have that/those kid/s, it’s/

they’re your problem.”



Law and Order: “We make the Law to impose your Order.” “More guns!” “He/she shoulda complied” — 🍁StuffbyFullyVaxxedStef🌾✍🏻 (@StephanieBumpus) January 27, 2022