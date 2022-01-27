Ron Johnson: Not Society's Job To Help Take Care Of Children

Sen. Ron Johnson was asked by a local reporter about reducing child care costs.
"Well, people decide to have families and become parents," he said.
"That's something they need to consider when they make that choice. I've never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
He also said he would support slashing unemployment benefits to get more people back to work and alleviate the ongoing labor shortage.
Of course, he's also against abortion. So basically, he's saying if you have a birth control failure and can't afford daycare to go back to work, well, good luck with that.
