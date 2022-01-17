Bayless: 'America Has Shockingly Far To Go' On Race Relations

On this morning's Fox Sports' Undisputed, co-host Skip Bayless lamented how far the US still needs to go to face the race issues that "plague our society."

Co-host Shannon Sharpe explained why he's frustrated that since his MLK's passing, America is facing many of the same issues related to race.

Bayless said, "For me, MLK Day is always a day of reflection."

Bayless said we have made some progress over the years, but it's not nearly enough.

A saddened Bayliss continued, "But we still have so shockingly far to go in the United States of America when it comes to race relations and racial and social justice."

I'm not much of a fan of Skip's sports takes these days, but at least he has the courage to admit to what so many of us clearly see.

Republicans in Congress along with their right-wing media cohorts refuse to address these issues and spend an obscene amount of energy (in 2022!) suppressing Black voting.

And since the former guy showed up in 2015, the whole GOP platform has regressed so much that it could easily be used as a pamphlet for a KKK meeting.

Screaming racism against white people is the new normal for Republicans.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Apparently Skip Bayless talks about MLK Day annually. Here's a tweet from 2012: