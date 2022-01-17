Trump's Racist Tirade Against Black MSNBC Host On MLK Day

Mocking Joy Reid 'as a racist against white people' was Traitor Trump's way to honor MLK.
Trump's Racist Tirade Against Black MSNBC Host On MLK Day
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By John AmatoJanuary 17, 2022

On MLK Day, Trump ignored the national holiday to attack certain MSNBC hosts and embrace his white nationalist roots.

We are not surprised.

This past weekend, he claimed white people were being sent to the back of the line for COVID treatments.

Usually, Trump sends out multiple emails a day trying to scam funds from his supporters, but today he turned toward two MSNBC hosts, one of whom is Black, and he went full-on racist.

After bashing Joe Scarborough's morning show and his ratings, Trump then viciously attacked MSNBC host Joy Reid. What a jerk.

"On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC) is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by our absolute lack of television persona. She never had it and never will the only thing she's good at is spewing racist state obviously no one is listening."

Maybe it was this comment that got his goat.

Or this one:

Joy Reid responded:

It's hard for our country to make any progress over race relations and social justice issues, with a man that, at this moment, sits atop the GOP, spewing Neo-Nazi lingo to his Jim Jones followers.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue