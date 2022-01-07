WalMart And Kroger Jack Up Prices On Covid Tests

They had a price agreement with the White House that expired this week.
By Frances LangumJanuary 7, 2022

Capitalism over public health? Ya don't say. ABC News:

Major retailers have increased the price of at-home COVID-19 tests now that an agreement with the White House to sell them at a fixed price has expired.

In September, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon agreed to sell the two-pack boxes of at-home rapid antigen tests for $14 for three months amid a surge in positive cases with the delta and omicron variants. The agreement has since expired, according to a White House official.

Walmart is now charging $19.88 per box, where available, and Kroger has raised the price to $23.99.

Really great publicity as both retailers are trending as of this writing, and not in a nice way.

