Bannon: Support Putin Because He Hates The Gays

On the Bannon White Nationalist Christofascist Podcast (snark), Eric Prince and Steve Bannon discussed why America should support Vladimir Putin, and it's as bad as you could possibly imagine.

"Putin ain't woke, he's anti-woke," Bannon said.

Eric Prince jumped in, "Russians, people still know what bathroom to use."

Bannon chimed, "They know how many genders are there in Russia."

"Two," Prince said.

"Okay, that's all of a sudden..That's not...they don't have the flags, they don't have the pride flags outside on their..." Bannon was having trouble verbalizing.

"They don't have boys swimming in girls' college swim meets," Prince said.

"How backward. How embarrassing, Savage. How medieval. How medieval." Bannon said.

What disgusting creatures Prince and Bannon are.