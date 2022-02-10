Florida Wants To Cancel Their LGBTQ Children

The only thing worse than the term "Florida man" is the term "Florida bill." It's worse because it's usually created by a bunch of Florida men. That's a whole lot of stupid working together to make something even more stupid than the individual parts. Their latest bit of stupidity is wanting to pass a bill that would cancel their LGBTQ youth by making it illegal to discuss sexual identity, sexual orientation or any other sexual difference that makes them feel uncomfortable with their Southern Baptist beliefs.

Thank goodness Trae Crowder isn't having any of it and leaves no room for doubt about it.

