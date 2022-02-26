Psaki Stomps On Idiotic Question About Biden And Putin

Here we go again, with the kindergarten playground questions from the Beltway media.

"Why doesn't President Biden want to talk to Vladimir Putin right now?"

You've got to be kidding me.

"Because he's invading a sovereign country," Jen Psaki replied. The patient elementary school teacher vibe was strong today.

"Isn't he gonna be potentially invading that for years on end?" asked our intrepid, luckily for him unnamed reporter.

"Well, I would say that a moment where a leader is at the beginning and in the middle of invading a sovereign country is not the moment where diplomacy feels appropriate," Ms. Psaki instructed the class dunce, who amazingly, was not Peter Doocy. "It does not mean we have ruled out diplomacy forever. Obviously, the president remains open to engaging at a leader-to-leader level, but this is not the moment."

Did Putin ask this guy to slip Psaki a note asking if Biden "liked" him, or "LIKE-liked" him? Is Biden just playing hard-to-get, here? Doesn't Biden know that Putin isn't going to take "No" for an answer? I mean, that's the feeling I get from this hack reporter's "Won't Putin be invading for YEARS?" comment. It's a real "You can't resist him FOREVER, ya know" vibe that we get from abusive partners.

"Come on, Joe. Just talk to Vlad. You know you want to."

It's as if these reporters cannot understand that people with backbone and principles are capable of drawing boundaries around toxic, dangerous people and sticking to them. This is the equivalent of what Biden is doing on an international scale and international stage. And this reporter is still playing tiddlywinks.

