Kinzinger Rips Hawley For His Support Of Putin's Ukraine Grab

Sen. Hawley has proven he has no place in Congress, or any other place of power in American government.
Kinzinger Rips Hawley For His Support Of Putin's Ukraine Grab
Credit: Screengrab combo
By John AmatoFebruary 3, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger described Sen. Josh Hawley perfectly after the Missouri senator ratified Vladimir Putin's objections against Ukraine joining NATO.

Axios reported that Sen. Hawley, wants the Biden administration to deny Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.

Hawley gave aid and comfort to Trump on January 6th, even after the insurrection was quelled, when he still objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election, challenging the results from Pennsylvania.

Former Sen, Danforth spoke out and made clear his disgust at Hawley's actions. After the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Danforth bashed Hawley.

“Lending credence to Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government, former Sen. John Danforth said at the time. “It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical.”

Danforth said supporting Hawley was the “biggest mistake” he had made in his life.

Hawley supported the attempted coup against our democracy, wholeheartedly. So it's no shock that he would align himself with Russia.

Hawley also sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "how Ukraine's future membership in NATO would serve U.S. interests, according to a letter obtained by Axios."

Sen. Hawley should lose his seat in Congress for his actions during the insurrection on January 6th. Instead he's undermining his own country to appease another ruthless dictator.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue