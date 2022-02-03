Kinzinger Rips Hawley For His Support Of Putin's Ukraine Grab

Rep. Adam Kinzinger described Sen. Josh Hawley perfectly after the Missouri senator ratified Vladimir Putin's objections against Ukraine joining NATO.

Axios reported that Sen. Hawley, wants the Biden administration to deny Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.

I hate to be so personal, but Hawley is one of the worst human beings, and a self egrandizing con artist. When Trump goes down I certainly hope this evil will be layed in the open for all to see, and be ashamed of. https://t.co/3LirLgeuMz — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 2, 2022

Hawley gave aid and comfort to Trump on January 6th, even after the insurrection was quelled, when he still objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election, challenging the results from Pennsylvania.

Former Sen, Danforth spoke out and made clear his disgust at Hawley's actions. After the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Danforth bashed Hawley.

“Lending credence to Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government, former Sen. John Danforth said at the time. “It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical.”

Danforth said supporting Hawley was the “biggest mistake” he had made in his life.

Hawley supported the attempted coup against our democracy, wholeheartedly. So it's no shock that he would align himself with Russia.

Hawley also sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "how Ukraine's future membership in NATO would serve U.S. interests, according to a letter obtained by Axios."

Sen. Hawley should lose his seat in Congress for his actions during the insurrection on January 6th. Instead he's undermining his own country to appease another ruthless dictator.