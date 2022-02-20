Man Has A Very Mary Christmas

A dog's went from an adoption fail to a foster fail to a very Mary Christmas.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 20, 2022

Mary the dog had a very rough start to life. She was born in a shelter, went to a rescue and was eventually adopted by a family that neglected her for two years. When she was rescued again, Mary was placed in a new foster home. Despite the husband's repeated declarations that Mary was just a foster, she quickly changed his mind and it became a foster fail. For Christmas, his wife surprised him with Mary's new name tag and adoption papers. The man absolutely lost it.

I lose it too every time I see this video. Congratulations to Mary and her new family.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue