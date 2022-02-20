Man Has A Very Mary Christmas

Mary the dog had a very rough start to life. She was born in a shelter, went to a rescue and was eventually adopted by a family that neglected her for two years. When she was rescued again, Mary was placed in a new foster home. Despite the husband's repeated declarations that Mary was just a foster, she quickly changed his mind and it became a foster fail. For Christmas, his wife surprised him with Mary's new name tag and adoption papers. The man absolutely lost it.

I lose it too every time I see this video. Congratulations to Mary and her new family.

