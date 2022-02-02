This morning I needed a little something from The Call. Maybe you do too? Above: The Call, Let The Day Begin.

First Draft hands out its coveted "Malaka of the Week" award.

The Committee to Protect Journalists joins call for Turkey to release journalist Sedef Kabaş.

Alas a Blog asks, "Is it Fiction or Qualified Immunity?"

Attention space nerds! A Spacecraft Could Catch Up With Interstellar Object ’Oumuamua' in 26 Years – If Launched by 2028!

