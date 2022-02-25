Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Ultravox performs Dancing With Tears in My Eyes, one of the great dystopian songs of the Reagan Years (and there were a lot of 'em). As I write this, the madman Putin has invaded Ukraine, obliquely threatened to use nuclear weapons, and has seized the doomed nuclear reactor at Chernobyl. We lived through existential drama once before, I didn't think we'd have to do it again. Our bloggers have some reactions:

Big Bad Bald Bastard says Let's Go Brandon was bad enough.

The Moderate Voice listens to pundits reacting; it's quite a collection!

Hackwhackers listens to Republicans reacting.

Hecatedemeter suggest pulling at a thread. Focus, people.

Bonus Track: The Book of Kells has been digitized and put online.

