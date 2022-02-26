Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Collaboration Cover covers I'll Be There by the Jackson 5. President Joe Biden has made his selection of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman justice of the Supreme Court and the usual suspects are up in (very white) arms.

Lawyers, Guns & Money says Ketanji Brown Jackson has been the obvious pick all along.

3CHICSPOLITICO rounds-up reaction to the Jackson nomination.

Bark Bark Woof Woof says the Republicans are on the wrong track. Again.

Scottie's Playtime looks into white discomfort in Florida.

Bonus Track: The artist Víctor Enrich presents City Portraits.

