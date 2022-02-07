Mike's Blog Round-Up

Legitimate Political Discourse & Truck Drivin' on The Road to The Super Bowl
Laboratories of democracy? NOT!! Alex Pareene suggests we
Abolish States
Or defund them. Either way.
Case in point: The Missouri state legislature would like to legalize murder, as detailed at The Mahablog.
Disaffected and it Feels So Good notes some proverbial Illinois Nazis bringing the legit discourse to a member of the state House of Representatives.
The Rectification: False trucking consciousness.
Bonus Week In Review from FairAndUnbalanced.
Rounded up, branded & corralled by M. Bouffant. Suggestions (For this feature only!) may be submitted to mbru@crooksandliars.com.