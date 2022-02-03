Rudy Giuliani Is 'Masked Singer', Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Walk Off Stage

Some new fresh hell to look forward to, as disgraced Rudy Giuliani makes a celebrity appearance of Fox's "The Masked Singer."
Credit: Twitter/Deadline
By Ed ScarceFebruary 3, 2022

Like most things on tv these days, I wonder if Jeong's and Thicke's "protest" wasn't just part of the act. I guess we'll know soon enough, although the actual show won't air for a few more weeks.

Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest.

The show is known for its jaw-dropping surprises when celebrity contestants shed their headpieces after they are eliminated. The reaction to Giuliani was perhaps the most polarizing the show has seen since 2020. The Masked Singer faced criticism then when another controversial Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear.
...
Deadline hears that while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage. They bantered with Giuliani, a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.

