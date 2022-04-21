Fox Features Slimy Rudy Giuliani As The Masked Singer

Fox solidifies its status as employer of last resort for those tainted by Trump, as The Masked Singer revealed that Jack In The Box was actually Rudy Giuliani. Via Digital Spy:

When asked by host Nick Cannon about his decision to take part on The Masked Singer, Giuliani admitted that he wanted to teach his granddaughter to "try everything" – no matter how "unlikely" they may seem (via Entertainment Weekly).

"I couldn't think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this," he continued, before saying that he thought the show would be fun. "I don't get to have a lot of fun," he added.

When whispers of Rudy Giuliani's involvement on the series first surfaced earlier this year, it was reported that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off set following the reveal.

It appears the drama had been dialed down for the episode's final edit, though, with Ken Jeong only seen leaving the stage once Giuliani had begun his final performance.