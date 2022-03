It was not your typical 13th birthday party.

Josh Davis, a young diabetes advocate, was one of First Lady Jill Biden's guests for the State of the Union last night. He was invited to hear President Biden pledge to lower the cost of insulin.

You can tell he was surprised and delighted to hear the president wish him a happy birthday.

In remarks on capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month "so everyone can afford it," Pres. Biden highlights a young boy named Joshua with Type-1 diabetes.



It was also Joshua's birthday yesterday. "Happy birthday, buddy," Pres. Biden says. https://t.co/SLfrkxjM7F #SOTU pic.twitter.com/e7iSnsCv8F — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2022

Joshua, thank you for being by my side tonight — Joe and I are so proud of you. We hope this is a birthday you’ll always remember. pic.twitter.com/NO6AixI4wi — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 2, 2022

TONIGHT, my constituent Joshua Davis will accompany @FLOTUS to the State of the Union Address.



Since he was 11 months old, Joshua has relied on insulin.



And as Joshua and his need for insulin have grown, so has his advocacy for lowering the cost of lifesaving medications. pic.twitter.com/U3ev7s2O62 — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) March 1, 2022