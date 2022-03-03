Hannity: NATO Should Covertly Attack; Putin Won't Know Who Did It

Sean Hannity told his radio show as well as his Fox News show Wednesday that he thinks special forces or a covert operation should destroy the 40-mile Russian convoy outside of Kyiv -- and if nobody takes credit for it, Putin won't know who to hit back.

This is the genius who, along with Liz Cheney, once argued that we didn't find Saddam Hussein's WMDs in Iraq (because Dubya lied, dummy) because maybe Saddam was hiding them in Syria.

Sen. Rubio was discussing the Russian invasion when Hannity put on his Mensa hat.

"Let me ask you this Senator. We have been watching this 40-mile convoy with satellite imagery (that apparently has been stalled for period of time) and my question is, we know exactly where it is. If that convoy makes it to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in my humble opinion, and I pray to God I'm wrong, this is going to be a massacre, " Hannity said.

He continued, "So my question is. We can see exactly where it is, why isn't there some group -- nobody has to take credit for it -- I believe in covert operations and plausible deniability."

"They're sitting ducks right now. Why don't we take out that convoy right where it is right now," Hannity said. "It doesn't have to be the US. But why doesn't somebody move and take out that convoy knowing that they're going to be likely thousands tens of thousands of Ukrainians dead if they don't do it?" he asked.

This was one of the men counseling traitor Trump in the Oval office every night before bed.

The idea that anyone country or alliance in 2022, can put together a covert operation in a matter of days, get to Ukraine under the cover of darkness, target a forty-mile long armored Russian Convoy, destroy it entirely, and cover-up who did it, so Putin would be clueless? Has been reading too many Frederick Forsyth novels.

This isn't The Guns Of Navarone, Sean.

Russia has almost as advanced technology and satellite capabilities as the US.

Hannity made the same ludicrous proposal on his radio show, as a precursor for his evening show captured by Media Matters: Sean Hannity proposes NATO fighter jets bomb Russian convoy “and then nobody takes credit for it, so then Putin won't know who to hit”

Putin has satellite imagery too, Sean.