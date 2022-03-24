Ingraham Pretends High Approval Ratings Required For SCOTUS Appointment

Voting For Judge Jackson With Biden's Low Approval Rating Is A Violation Of Their Sacred Duty?
By John AmatoMarch 24, 2022

On Wednesday evening's show, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made the most bizarre stipulation to the Senate confirmation hearing of any Supreme Court nominee ever.

Ingraham's program made an edited video clip of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson only refusing to answer some of the ridiculous questions put to her by Republicans. Ingraham said Judge Jackson was "refusing to get honest with the American people."

Ingraham did not immediately get struck by lightning for her hypocrisy.

Ingraham read off a litany of QAnon-sponsored talking points against approving any Democratic judge.

"It's goodbye to voter enforcement. It's goodbye to the Second Amendment. It's goodbye to moms and dads raising their kids as they see fit. Goodbye to the right of the unvaccinated to live freely in society. And someday goodbye to the right to maybe even drive a gasoline-powered car," she said.

Holy Armageddon, Batman!

Ingraham continued, "Rushing [NO REALLY, SHE SAID RUSHING -- eds.] to approve a Supreme Court nominee of a president with an approval rating of what always seems to be hitting a new low -- that, my friends, is a violation of the basic sacred duty that each and every Senator himself or herself has agreed to."

"That means every word of the oath they took to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. That is an oath just as sacred as the oath that the nominees have to swear to as well," she said.

Ingraham's rationale is unconstitutional and ridiculous. Ingraham also ignores Trump's low approval ratings as well when he and Mitch McConnell packed the court with right-wing extremist judges.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue