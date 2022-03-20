Jennifer Rubin Rips Barrasso's Whataboutism Defense Of Hawley

The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin didn't mince words when asked about Republican Sen. John Barrasso's ridiculous whataboutism when asked to respond to his colleague Josh Hawley's disgusting attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Barrasso made an appearance earlier in the day on ABC, and used these weasel words when asked if “Hawley's attacks were fair.”

BARRASSO: Well, he's going to have his opportunity to question the judge as will all of the members of the committee. the last time we had a hearing with Kavanaugh, he was accused of being a serial rapist on no evidence whatsoever. So I think that we're going to have a fair process and a respectful process unlike what the Democrats did to Justice Kavanaugh.

Rubin proceeded to rip both Barrasso and Kavanaugh to shreds when host Jonathan Capehart asked her for her thoughts on the matter.

RUBIN: This is the whataboutism. Just to clarify, he wasn't accused of being a rapist. He was accused of sexually assaulting women as a teenager, and there was evidence. There were live witnesses in the persons of the women who made the accusations. But, of course, this is just his inability to defend, actually, the indefensible, which is Hawley, so they come up with the whataboutism sort of stuff. I will say this, that if they have any information about her ethical background, about her personal behavior, they should spit it out, because there is none. And I think unlike Judge Kavanaugh, there won't be a need to go back and have an extra FBI investigation. She was, of course, just recently confirmed a year ago for the DC court, which is considered, in essence, the second highest court in the land, and passed that with flying colors. So, I don't know, maybe the fraternal order of police, maybe every police organization in the country has suddenly gone soft on crime, but they seem to have supported her. I think it's going to be very hard for them to make her out to be some kind of left wing wacko. But I want to make one other point... … which is this is what they do with women of color. They treat them as alien, as extreme, as radical. This is an affront to white men who believe they should be in charge, and this is straight from the playbook that we've seen time and time again.

As we already noted here while discussing Jen Psaki kicking Hawley to the curb, we all know where these attacks are coming from, and no amount of deflection from the likes of Barrasso and others in their party is going to change that.