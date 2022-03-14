Mike's Blog Round-Up

March 14, 2022

Air Raid Edition

Outside the Beltway, Steven L. Taylor wonders about the "cancel culture" that is alleged to be afflicting America. He concludes it's much ado about nothing, w/ a dose of the same old rightie "political correctness" bee ess.

Dispatches, from Buttermilk Sky.

Gas price blame game: Call & complain. Sleeps Til Noon.

Several thousand words' worth: Editorial illustrations via Brains and Eggs.

Bonus big cat tracks: "The Brad Pitt of Mountain Lions" visits civilization human settlements.

Wow, still some sun left; aggregator M. Bouffant can forage in the light! And he'll be foraging for your suggestions at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Discussion

