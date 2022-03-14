Mike's Blog Round-Up

Air Raid Edition

Outside the Beltway, Steven L. Taylor wonders about the "cancel culture" that is alleged to be afflicting America. He concludes it's much ado about nothing, w/ a dose of the same old rightie "political correctness" bee ess.

Dispatches, from Buttermilk Sky.

Gas price blame game: Call & complain. Sleeps Til Noon.

Several thousand words' worth: Editorial illustrations via Brains and Eggs.

Bonus big cat tracks: "The Brad Pitt of Mountain Lions" visits civilization human settlements.

Wow, still some sun left; aggregator M. Bouffant can forage in the light! And he'll be foraging for your suggestions at mbru@crooksandliars.com.