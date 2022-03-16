Mike's Blog Round-Up

Secret Laboratory: "Tulsi Gabbard, Glenn Greenwald, Tucker Carlson, Nikki Haley, Candace Owens and millions of conservatives walk into a Biolab", from Disaffected and it Feels So Good.

Scottie rounds up cartoons & memes illustrating price gouging & profit-taking by Big Oil.

El Jefe, at The World's Most Dangerous Beauty Salon, Inc., continues the energy theme.

On the home front, Annie wonders what exactly the Justice Dep't. is up to vis-à-vis Trump & his gang.

Assembled by M. Bouffant. Submissions to mbru@crooksandliars.com may be accepted if our high standards are met.